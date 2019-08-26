Viola Davis will star as Michelle Obama in a new series about famous US first ladies.

The Oscar-winning actress will executive produce and star in First Ladies, a one-hour drama from Showtime, according to Deadline.

Each episode of the three-part series will focus on a different first lady. The first season follows Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford.

The show will reportedly offer a peek behind the curtain of the White House, showing how some of America's most powerful women helped influence some of history's most major decisions.

Advertisement

The series is written by novelist Aaron Cooley. Davis' husband Julius Tennon will also executive produce under the couple's company JuVee Productions.

Davis and Obama are real-life friends. Davis shared a photo of the two in 2017, writing: "May you continue to shine your light and impact future generations to come".