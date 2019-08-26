Hold onto your hats wildcats - Disney have released the first trailer for their reboot of High School Musical.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series looks every bit as ridiculous as the lengthy title. The series will be on Disney's new streaming service, Disney +.

The trailer reveals the show has a mockumentary tone not dissimilar to Glee. A teacher is "shocked, inspired, and triggered as a millennial" that East High hasn't staged a musical rendition of the movie.

Auditions begin for the production of High School Musical: The Musical as the classmates audition for the musical, and the competition is fierce.

The students in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series rehearse for the winter school production. Photo / Supplied

Tensions run high when Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) are cast to play Gabriella and Troy, despite "taking a pause" in their relationship.

So will this be the start of something new or should Disney have stuck to the status quo?

The first High School Musical movie premiered on the Disney Channel in 2006, and the 10-episode series will launch exclusively on Disney + on November 12.