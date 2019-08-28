Swift is in a select club of artists whose full-length albums still guarantee commercial success.

While streaming services have fragmented releases from some pop artists and forced them to release shorter EPs, Swift can drop an 18-track album and still break chart records.

Lover is another chapter in Swift's storybook, and she paints a vivid picture of being in love and the ups and downs of its various emotions.

The sound plays to the synth-pop strengths first debuted on her 2014 album 1989. Thematically, the album switches from playful, borderline silly songs about her partner, Joe Alwyn - as heard on catchy Paper Rings - to raw and vulnerable tracks like The Archer, which render upbeat singles like Me! forgettable in comparison.

Advertisement

Of special note is The Man, which sees Swift pondering how her actions would be perceived differently if she was male.

Jack Antonoff and Swift continue their dream-team collaborations, together forming most of the album's brightest moments.

Cruel Summer repeats the formula of Antonoff-Swift tracks Out of The Woods and Getaway Car from previous albums, issuing listeners one of the best-written bridges on the record ("I love you, ain't that the worst thing you've ever heard?").

Elsewhere, Swift toys with sensual dreamscapes on songs Miss Americana and The Heartbreak Prince, and False God, employing saxophones and smooth percussion.

These songs are standouts on Lover and give a taste of a mature new sound. Miss Americana and The Heartbreak Prince was created with New Zealand's own Joel Little, who Swift worked with on three songs.

Lover may play to Taylor's pop writing strengths, but its riskier moments pay off as some of her best storytelling to date.