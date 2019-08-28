FALLING INN LOVE (Netflix)

Netflix's romantic comedy set in New Zealand has finally arrived. It follows American city slicker Gabriela (Christina Milian) who wins a New Zealand inn in a much-needed stroke of luck after losing her job and her boyfriend. She soon falls into the arms of brooding local tradie Jake Taylor, who's played by an Australian, Adam Demos (UnReal) - but the unfortunate casting choice can be forgiven thanks to former Shortland Street and Outrageous Fortune actors appearing in supporting roles. The inn fixer-upperer builds an adorable romance between Gabriela and Jake, but will she be lured back to her former life in the US? Will we survive the cringe long enough to find out? We'll find out when it debuts tonight.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star is Born.

A STAR IS BORN (Neon)

We'll tell you something good - everyone's favourite movie from last year hits Neon this week. It's worth reliving, even if it's just an excuse to belt out Shallow. The film starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga pleased audiences last year with its rugged Hollywood showmance and epic soundtrack. Cooper plays Jackson Maine, a country music star whose substance abuse threatens to derail his career. Ally (Lady Gaga) is a shy singer-songwriter whom Jackson plucks from obscurity and platforms to stardom. The Oscar-award-winning flick is streaming now.

THE FAMILY LAW (TVNZ OnDemand)

The Family Law cast will have you in stitches. Photo / TVNZ OnDemand.

Australia's heartwarming comedy series about an Australian-Chinese family strikes all the right chords. Told through the perspective of 14-year-old son Benjamin Law, the series is adapted from a real-life book of the same name. The antics of Benjamin's family are told through a unique cultural perspective, and hilarity ensues. The cast's impeccable on-screen chemistry will have you believe they are related in real life. Fans of Packed to the Rafters are sure to love this show. All three seasons are ready to binge.

MINDHUNTER (Netflix)



Two years since the crime drama debuted with its first instalment, the second season of Mindhunter has been released, and it's just as good as the first. The new season picks up from where the last season left off, and FBI special agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) are back interviewing serial killers. Several unexplained murders in Atlanta challenge the foundations of the agents' psychological research and the sanity of Ford as he grapples with a disturbing interaction with a killer from last season. Most notably, the new season features Charles Manson, played by Damon Herriman. The uncanny rendition of history's most notorious serial killers will hook any true crime enthusiast.