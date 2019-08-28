Kiwi actor Jay Ryan was preparing to pack up and move home from Hollywood when a role in the sequel to the most successful horror film of all time breathed life into his career.

When Stephen King's 1986 novel It – about a group of friends tormented by a supernatural circus clown named Pennywise – was adapted into a movie for the second time in 2017, it wasn't simply a hit, it was the most successful horror film of all time.

Given that it only chronicled the childhood sections of the book, updated to take place during the late 1980s,

