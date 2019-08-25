Worst Dates

1. Until I die I shall continue to mention the date who jumped out of my car at traffic lights and ran away.

2. She said she was a Conservative Party member and hated 'the poors'. The end.

3. I was taller than him (the height I had also been the week earlier when we had first met) and he asked me if I would change my heels to flats in the restaurant. I had flip flops in my bag. He told me he was technically still married. I got very drunk indeed and flip flopped home.

4.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Nicknames

Related articles: