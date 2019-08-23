On the 30th anniversary of Sex, Lies and Videotape, a look back at Steven Soderbergh's first feature and how it changed the independent film landscape.

In the mid 1980s, two future film institutions were still immature: the American indie scene, whose annual highlight was a tiny, two-theater film festival in Park City, Utah, and a would-be director named Steven Soderbergh, who'd quit Hollywood when his ambitions hadn't taken him further than holding cue cards on a game show. Dejected, the then-24-year-old returned home to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, took a job in a video arcade, and boosted his ego by cheating

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.