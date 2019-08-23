Miley Cyrus has revealed why she was fired from the Hotel Transylvania franchise – and an illicit birthday gift to Liam Hemsworth was to blame.

The former Disney star revealed in a Twitter expose earlier today "I got kicked off Hotel Transylvania for buying Liam [Hemsworth] a penis cake for his birthday and licking it."

I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

Cyrus was signed on to voice the character Mavis, and was replaced by fellow Disney alum Selena Gomez – who also went on to voice the character in the franchise's two sequels.

The Hollywood Reporter noted at the time of the re-casting in 2012 that "the studio had no comment".

Actors Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, and Kevin James also voiced characters in the franchise.

The musician took to Twitter to clear the air about rumours she cheated on Liam with actress Kaitlynn Carter.

She also revealed her unconventional behaviour cost her a Walmart deal when she was 17.

