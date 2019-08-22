Miley Cyrus has gone on an extraordinary Twitter rant to clear up rumours that she was unfaithful in her marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

The singer — whose estranged husband filed for divorce this week — took to Twitter to deny rumours that their relationship ended because she cheated on him with actress Kaitlynn Carter.

"I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time," she began.

"What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide.

"It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20's. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I've experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom," she wrote.

"I f**ked up and cheated in relationships when I was young.

"I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong.

"I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it.

"I swung on a wrecking ball naked.

"There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history.

"But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.

Miley cyrus in the music video for her son, Wrecking Ball.

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

However, she said that she has made the healthy decision to leave her previous life behind.

"I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot-smoking, foul-mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar," she wrote.

"I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where I was when I was younger."

People has reported that Cyrus was not expecting the news that Hemsworth filed for divorce this week in LA.

"She didn't expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well," a Cyrus insider told People.

Hemsworth reportedly filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." People claims the pair signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their marriage, so a smooth divorce is expected.

Despite the breakup, the insider says Cyrus has fond memories of their nearly 10-year romance.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter (pictured) were seen kissing while on holiday in Italy, a day after Miley announced her seperation from husband Liam Hemsworth. Photo / Instagram

"What she and Liam had for a long time was very special," the Cyrus insider adds. "It's just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him."

The same day Cyrus confirmed her separation earlier this month, she was seen kissing longtime friend Carter, 30, in Italy.

Carter herself recently split from husband Brody Jenner.

Since returning from Italy, Cyrus has continued to spend time with new flame Carter, while Hemsworth remains in Australia with his family.

Meanwhile, an insider told People Cyrus struggled with her identity amid her relationship with the Australian actor.

"She just got to the point where she didn't want to hold back about who she is," the Cyrus insider said.

Liam Hemsworth, left, and Miley Cyrus. Photo / AP

"She wants to be true to herself. Being with Liam, this was just not possible.

"For them to be happy, she had to change as a person too much. She knows not being with Liam will make her happier in the long run."

The pair appeared happier than ever after they tied the knot in December, but tension built behind closed doors as the couple reportedly clashed over Cyrus's unconventional views of marriage and Hemsworth's partying.

"As sad as it sounds, no one ever believed they would live happily ever after," a source said.

"Especially for Miley, she really had to make a lot of changes to be with Liam, and it was almost like she needed to be a different person to be in a relationship with him."