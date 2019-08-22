Gerard Butler has fessed up about the time he accidentally flashed a room full of people.

During an appearance on US talk show Conan, the Angel Has Fallen star said he had worn a kilt for several weddings and "loved it", but with one exception.

"I have not worn a kilt as much as you would think, but I have worn a kilt at my brother's wedding and my sister's wedding and I loved it both times. But they were both disasters, because at my sister's wedding I had to do the first reading and I was on the altar, it was a Catholic wedding, and there's like 400 people in the congregation," Butler told Conan O'Brien.

"I'm standing, looking, and my mum's in the front row and she's looking up at me and I'm looking down on everyone and my mum is pious like this (making hands in prayer position) and I think she's telling me to pray … and I look down at my leg and my kilt is spread wide and my leg is facing the whole congregation."

While Butler laughed off the embarrassing experience, he did confirm there was one more fact that made things slightly more awkward.

"I definitely, that day, was not wearing underwear," he said with a laugh.

The Scottish-born star is famous for roles in action flicks 300, Law Abiding Citizen, Machine Gun Preacher and Olympus Has Fallen.

Gerard Butler said he had worn a kilt for several weddings and "loved it" - with one exception. Photo / AP

Last year, Butler's home was destroyed by Californian wildfires, just a year after he was involved in a nearly fatal motorcycle crash.

Butler told Extra this month both events have led him to "re-evaluate" his life.

"These last two years, they were interesting and hard," he said.

The actor confirmed he is yet to begin rebuilding his home, which was levelled to the ground by the fire.

"It's taking its time," Butler said. "It's a very sad and emotional experience when you walk down to your house and you see it still burning, you know, or part of it is. I lost part of it and … all the land, that's gone as well."

"You go, 'Okay, I'll rebuild,' but then it takes so long just to get the clearances because of the toxicity and before they can even clear out the rubble you need permits for that and then the foundations are gone so you've got to dig out the foundations and then they've got to take the topsoil off."

Butler is currently dating interior designer Morgan Brown. The pair has been in an on-off relationship since 2014.