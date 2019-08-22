Bitter squabbling has surfaced as the singer's four sons and others debate whether any of the handwritten documents found in her house qualify as valid wills.

At Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit a year ago, members of her family, dressed in crisp black and white, filled an aisle in the Greater Grace Temple as they walked together toward her coffin — a solemn image of unity after the death of their matriarch.

But that harmony seems all but lost now, as some of Franklin's closest kin — including her four sons — jockey for control of her estate and trade

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.