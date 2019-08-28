My first job was ...

working at a little beachside juice bar. I was 13, so I don't really know if it was legal but I would put stalks of celery into a juicer for middle-class people who lived by the beach in Coolangatta.

It taught me … people can be really s***ty, but they can also be really good. Making juices can teach you a lot about a person and the way they treat you when you're making those juices says a lot too. It taught me the value of making $9 an hour and about people, really.

My big break came … when I came out of the womb, honestly, but the more generic answer would be after The Bachelor. But I feel like I did so many great things for my character before The Bachelor, I moved out of home at 17 and started travelling by myself, working overseas, The Bachelor was a big accident that escalated from there! I'm happy with the way everything has worked out, no regrets.

Advertisement

The last job I quit was … I was working in Auckland at a high ropes course as a maintenance worker/instructor and I had a call to do Bachelor Winter Games in America – so I quit my job to go do that.

The most famous person I've ever met is … Sarah Hyland from Modern Family. Her fiance, Wells, is a good mate of myself and my ex, Courtney. She watched us on TV and would tweet about us, and at a premiere Wells brought her along to she asked Courtney to introduce us. I bought her a drink and we sat down in a green room all night having drinks and talking s***.

She was … the best, she was amazing.

The best time I've had on set was … It would have to be Celebrity Treasure Island, I won't lie, it was so much fun. I loved the situation, I loved how dirty and weird and tired it made me feel. I felt like I was camping with my dad, yet at the same time it was a big party with my friends. It was such an interesting mix of emotions the whole time, I was just having the best time. You could not get me to shut up. I was living my best life.

But the worst was … It was a combination of good and bad, but during The Bachelor when it got to top two, things got very emotional and intense. The experience was so much fun up until top two. The emotions there were a lot, and I don't know if that was a bad thing – because sometimes you've got to feel those things.

My dream role would be … something really dirty. I'd love to be taught how to box or fight. I'm thinking Brad Pitt in Fight Club but his character as a chick.

Lily McManus stars on Celebrity Treasure Island airing Sundays at 7pm, Mondays and Tuesdays and 7.30pm, on TVNZ 2.