When Martin Scorsese signed with Netflix to make The Irishman, the star-studded epic scheduled to have its premiere on the opening night of the New York Film Festival next month, he put himself in the crossfire of the so-called streaming wars.

The film, which may represent Scorsese's grandest statement yet on the intersection of organised crime and American politics, is expected to be a strong contender in the 2020 Oscar race. He took his US$159 million movie, with Robert De Niro in the lead role, to Netflix after his home studio of recent years, Paramount Pictures, balked at the budget.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.