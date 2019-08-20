Authorities have dropped a battery charge against Chris Brown in relation to his alleged attack on a photographer in 2017.

The state of Florida dropped the charges against the musician, made after the 2017 arrest of Brown in Tampa, TMZ reports.

The incident occurred at a Tampa nightclub, where it was alleged Brown punched photographer Bennie L. Vines.

A police report said Brown hit the photographer for taking pictures of him.

Over his career the Yeahx3 singer has faced various arrests and high-profile charges laid against him, including one alleging a hit-and-run incident.

In January this year Brown and two others were taken into custody in France after a woman filed a rape complaint. In response Brown filed for defamation against her, and eventually no charges were filed.

Musician Frank Ocean also accused Brown of threatening to shoot him after an argument in 2013.

In 2009 Brown infamously pleaded guilty for assaulting his then girlfriend Rihanna. The injuries sent the star to hospital.

The incidents haven't stopped him from releasing music – he released his ninth studio album, Indigo, in January.