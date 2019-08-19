The widow of TV presenter Greg Boyed has penned a poignant poem to mark a year since his shock death.

Caroline Chevin shared the poem on Facebook, writing: "365 days without your warm and generous heart."

Boyed, a TVNZ presenter, died a year ago in a suspected suicide.

Chevin's poem details a year since Boyed's death in her native Switzerland: "a full year without that winning smile, your unconditional love, your bloody swearing, your captivating storytelling, I could listen to your stories all day and all night long, your brightness, you have been so incredibly smart without even knowing it,

your vast overall knowledge and your warm big hugs, the best hugs in the whole wide world.

"Now our little son has moved into your big steps and has become the best hugger."

Chevin discusses "dark" and "heavy" times since her husband's death and says she missed him "endlessly".

"No one has been aware of how dark the places have been and where they have taken you at times…

"And I am so, so sorry, that none of us have been able to bring you the light and brighten up your darkest days…365 days without you.

"And I am still hoping for you to walk through that door, hoping it was all just a terrible, terrible dream and none of this has ever happened".

Caroline Chevin shared her poem about Boyed on Facebook, writing: "365 days without your warm and generous heart." Photo / file

Chevin, a Swiss singer-songwriter, also refers to their son Kian, who was born in 2015.

"365 days without you and yet you have been here with me, every single day.

You have supported me and stood by me, like you always have.

"You were kicking my bum whenever I thought, I can't go any further and telling me to be strong, to move on and to live my life to the fullest.

"For our little boy

For myself

For us

My love for you did not end 365 days ago

And it never will…

I will see you again my love

Kei te aroha au i a koe".

Boyed's family said in the days after his death that the TV presenter and journalist had been battling "depression".

Boyed died while on a family holiday on August 20 last year.

His family said: "Greg was the kindest and most caring man, a devoted father who cherished and loved his two children.

"We are all struggling to comes to terms with this.

"He was absolutely loved and adored. A treasured son, brother, husband and father, he will be deeply missed.

"Greg was a talented journalist, presenter, musician and an exceptional friend to those lucky enough to know him."

