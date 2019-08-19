Sam Claflin has split from his wife Laura Haddock.

The 33-year-old actor married Laura - with whom he has three-year-old son Pip and 19-month-old daughter Margot - in 2013, but after six years of marriage, the couple have announced their decision to "legally separate".

Sam wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday (19.08.19): "Laura and I have decided to legally separate. We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another, whilst we continue to raise our family together.

"We won't be commenting on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time. Both of us x. (sic)"

Advertisement

The shock split comes just a week after Sam's Hunger Games co-star Liam Hemsworth split from his wife Miley Cyrus.

A spokesperson for the pair said in a statement: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

-Bang! Showbiz