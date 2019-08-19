The rock'n'roll and pop worlds collided over the weekend with The Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl performing together with Rick Astley in London.

The pair made a surprise appearance at the launch of Club NME, at Hackney's Moth Club in East End on Saturday (NZT).

Fans were treated to a rendition of Astley's 1987 hit Never Gonna Give You Up, with the singer starting off on drums and Grohl starting the track on guitar and vocals.

Rick Astley and Dave Grohl performing together is something we thought we would never see. It happened. pic.twitter.com/vh5QqRgusY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 18, 2019

The former Nirvana drummer then introduced Astley to the audience as he took to the front of the stage to finish the song to rapturous applause.

The duo also performed a version of the Foo Fighter's 1997 hit song Everlong, from the album The Colour and the Shape.