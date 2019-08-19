Katy Perry is facing further allegations of plagiarism after fans of Broods complained her new music video was startlingly similar to the artwork for the Kiwi pop duo's new album.

Perry on Saturday shared a clip of the video for her new single Small Talk on Instagram, which features her singing in front of a turquoise coloured curtain and a pair of lips made out of gold coloured fabric.

But social media commenters were quick to point out how the video is similar to the cover art of Broods' album Don't Feed the Pop Monster, which shows the Nelson-born siblings in front of a bright orange backdrop and a red pair of lips.

"I think I've seen this before... Oh yeah, from Broods," tweeted one person.

"Great job copying Broods! A+ for originality," posted another, with a third suggesting Perry, "Maybe try not ripping off @broodsmusic."

The latest accusations come after a jury last month ordered the 34-year-old singer and her record label to pay out NZ$4.24 million, because her 2013 hit Dark Horse copied Christian rapper Flame's song Joyful Noise.

The comments section of Perry's post was also flooded with posts from fans criticising her, and debating whether she is innocent or guilty, of accusations of sexual misconduct, from both a music video co-star and a Russian journalist.

Josh Kloss, who appeared in the video for Perry's Teenage Dream, alleges she exposed his genitals at a party, while reporter Tina Kandelaki says Perry tried to kiss her without her consent.

Fans remain divided on the issue, with some declaring their support with #WeStandWithKatyPerry, and others imploring her to speak out and issue a statement about the controversy.

It remains to be seen whether she will also comment on claims she has copied Broods.