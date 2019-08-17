Kiefer Sutherland has been seriously injured after a fall while touring for his new country music album in Europe.

The 52-year-old actor and musician revealed on Instagram that he slipped on the stairs of a bus and suffered injuries to a rib.

As a result, he's been forced to cancel his last few shows, but with a promise to perform once he's healed.

He wrote: "Sadly I slipped on the stairs of the bus while travelling to Denmark and seriously injured a rib, making it difficult to breathe and impossible to sing.

"Regretfully, I will not be able to perform the last 3 shows of our tour, but have every intension [sic] of making up these shows in September / October when we return.

"I am so sorry for any inconvenience that I have caused to the fans who bought tickets. I will do everything I can to make it up to you. Thank you for your understanding. Sincerely, Kiefer."

While most fans will know Sutherland as an actor - most notably as Jack Bauer in 24 - he actually released his first album Down in a Hole in 2016.

He released his album Reckless & Me in April and started his tour in May.