Is the force strong enough to lure Ewan McGregor back to his iconic Star Wars role of Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi?

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the actor is currently in negotiations with Disney to return to the Jedi in a new series following the space adventures of Kenobi. The show would screen on the studio's upcoming streaming platform Disney+.

The Kenobi show will be the third Star Wars based property heading to Disney+. Production is also underway on The Mandalorian, which will launch with the platform, and an untitled prequel series to the movie Rogue One which will follow shortly after.

No further details about Kenobi are known at this time.

Advertisement

McGregor is the second actor to play the Jedi master. He starred as a young Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. He took over the role from Sir Alec Guinness, whose memorable performance in the original Star Wars film made the character a fan favourite and earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.