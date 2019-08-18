During the years, Auckland concertgoers have enjoyed memorable concertos from top rank international violists, from Csaba Erdelyi and Yuri Bashmet to Maxim Rysanov.

Thanks to Chamber Music New Zealand, we were doubly privileged to experience the charismatic Jennifer Stumm in an intimate chamber music setting, with the simpatico support of Wellington's Te Koki Trio.

The programme, Secrets & Hidden Messages, saw the American conceptualising a journey into the deep romantic territory of Schumann and Brahms. Her spoken introductions were extremely welcoming, especially with three miniature solos by Gyorgy Kurtag; after stressing their Hungarian folk spirit in words, she brought them

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: