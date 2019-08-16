Environmental concerns have been the driving force of villains in recent superhero and sci-fi movies. But critics say the industry needs to show how society can reform its ways.

Humans ruined everything. They bred too much and choked the life out of the land, air and sea.

And so they must be vaporised by half, or attacked by towering monsters, or vanquished by irate dwellers from the oceans' polluted depths. Barring that, they face hardscrabble, desperate lives on a once verdant Earth now consumed by ice or drought.

That is how many recent superhero and sci-fi movies — among them

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.