What's your strongest-held opinion?

Try to put yourself in the other person's shoes, understand their circumstances then judge. If someone is doing something that literally does not affect you or anyone else, leave them alone.

We do not value humility enough. All of us, each and every one, are flawed and ignorant and speak beyond what we should because of our own biases on a regular basis. Too often we argue things or double down on things we are not properly informed about or have our judgement compromised by our own biases on and it only hurts all of us.

You can't control how you feel but you can control how you act. Walking away is so so underrated. A lot of people are too prideful and think that constantly tackling your issues head on is the best way to overcome issues, but there are times when you got to take a break and come back at a later time.

Sometimes the bad guy has a point, even if he's still the bad guy.

Money for possums

"As a schoolboy on a farm in the Wairarapa," writes Norm, "I used to trap possums during the school holidays and take the token ears and skin into town to get pocket money. I will be 80 years old in a couple of months."

But beware the unscrupulous

Deb Dewhirst writes: "Paying for possum pelts is problematic and self-defeating, in that you invariably get a few unscrupulous types who see no problem with setting up a cottage industry breeding programme to make a few extra bucks. I believe this is one of the reasons that such programmes in the past have been discontinued."

The King's songs still going strong

Elvis Presley died in 1977 aged 42, but his music lives on. This week Spotify revealed the most streamed songs of The King of Rock and Roll this year.

They are: 1. Can't Help Falling in Love 2. Jailhouse Rock 3. Suspicious Minds 4. Hound Dog 5. Burning Love.