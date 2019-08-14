Former Disney star Bella Thorne has made a shock career move — in the porn industry.

The star of children's show Shake It Up and movies like The DUFF has revealed she is making her directional debut on Pornhub with a scandalous new project Her & Him.

The film, which will debut at a German film festival next month, has been described as a "modern, sexually explicit Romeo and Juliet-like depiction of modern star-crossed lovers".

In a teaser trailer, the 21-year-old actress revealed the inspiration behind the film.

"My vision originally actually was to make a Christmas horror movie. And instead I made a very beautiful, ethereal, neon type of vision," she said.

"What inspired me to do the movie was basically thinking about this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world besides in a sexual scenario."

Thorne also explains that her porno "explores this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance".

She said she was interested in showing how the film's stars, adult entertainers Abella Danger and Small Hands, could switch off between being dominant and submissive.

Thorne also revealed the "challenges" she faced on set and how it was different from previous projects she has been involved with.

"The process of shooting was quite interesting because we had real life f***king on set which I had never shot before at all," Thorne said.

"It is quite a fun environment."

The former Disney star backed her decision to others, saying: "If you think that porn is uncomfortable, I'm sorry that you are uncomfortable, but don't make other people feel uncomfortable for being OK with it."

Pornhub vice-president Corey Price praised "creativity and imagination" Thorne put into the artsy skin flick.

"Her & Him is a modernistic, sexually explicit Romeo and Juliet-like depiction of two star-crossed lovers who have unbridled sexual longing for each other," he said.

Thorne recently made headlines by announcing she was pansexual during an appearance on Good Morning America.

"I'm actually pansexual, and I didn't know that. Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is," she said.

"You like beings. You like what you like. Doesn't have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that. It's literally you like personality. You just like a being."