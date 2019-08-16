WILD HONEY: READING NEW ZEALAND WOMEN'S POETRY
by Paula Green (Massey University Press, $45)
Reviewed by Kiran Dass

The first thing that hits you about Paula Green's generously compiled tribute to New Zealand women poets Wild Honey: Reading New Zealand Women's Poetry is the evocative front and back cover design.

Washes of pinks, greens and steely greys, unmistakably from the hand of artist and writer Sarah Laing, depict a languid garden salon scene with Katherine Mansfield's house in the background. Look closely at the pastoral scene and you'll notice multiple conversations are taking place simultaneously: Robin Hyde is there talking to Blanche

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.