Not everyone believes Miley Cyrus' affair that prompted her split from Liam Hemsworth is for real.

One of Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter's co-stars suspects her new romance with Cyrus is "fake" and says the women are "obviously messing" with their exes.

Brandon Thomas Lee, son of Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, told The Daily Pop he doubts Cyrus' affair with Carter is genuine, given they and their former husbands were all friends before the ladies make-out session.

"This whole is just so — I don't know, I didn't want to even get involved with it, but it just seems so fake to me," Lee told The Daily Pop. "It's just like, why? They're just obviously messing with their two ex-husbands. And they're all friends! It just seems so ridiculous to me."

Lee, who is friends with Jenner and co-stars together with him and Carter on The Hills: New Beginnings, says he wondered "what the f**k just happened" when photos of her hook-up with Cyrus were published over the weekend.

Jenner commented on photos of the girls together, writing "Hot girl summer" before following up yesterday with a post on his own account which read: "Don't let yesterday take up too much of today."

Lee then chimed in sarcastically suggesting he and Jenner could "round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out."

Jenner then replied writing, "Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon."

Cyrus then trolled Jenner by telling him to "Go take a nap in your truck and cool off. #HotGirlSummer."

Lee's comments come after Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, on Sunday confirmed their eight-month marriage and decade-long relationship was dead and buried, after photos of her kissing Carter during a vacation in Italy were made public.

Cyrus' rep released a statement on Sunday saying the former Hannah Montanna star and Hemsworth had "agreed to separate at this time" after deciding "this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

- Additional reporting by The Daily Pop