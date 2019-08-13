Deleting data takes extra data

"Last year in August while in Europe, I travelled on the Eurostar from London to Brussels and back 10 days later," writes Emile Bax of Epsom. "I had booked online in advance. A couple of days ago I received an email from Eurostar explaining their updated privacy policy. It included a link to their Data Request Webform via which one can apparently exercise one's rights in relation to personal data. I had only used the train once since 2005 and won't be using it again in the foreseeable future, so I asked them to delete my personal data. To my amazement, not only did I have to fill out an identification form to initiate that but had to send copies of two different proofs of ID! I wanted them to delete the personal data they had, but instead they demanded even more. So I left it. Bit of a joke."

Answer to our possum problem?

"Found this in a 1952 magazine I kept," writes Pat McGrath. "Could be an answer to the current possum problem."

Colds can really age you

"My 5-year-old son woke up with his voice hoarse from a cold.

"I said, 'Oh, you've got a cold.'

"He said, solemnly, 'No, I think I'm a man now.'"

(via Reddit)

Visa sags in middle

"I ordered Vietnam visas from a travel outfit and gave them our passports," writes Andrew. "When we arrived in Vietnam, I was advised that the visa did not match my passport — my middle name was left off the application. I had to pay $160 at the airport for a new visa."

Confusing signs