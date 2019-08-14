British electronic duo Disclosure and Australian producer Alison Wonderland are among the major stars who will headline Rhythm and Vines festival 2019.

The festival has revealed over 100 acts will perform across 5 stages at the 2019 festival in Gisborne.

Disclosure, known for their hits such as Magnets (featuring Lorde), will open the festival's main stage on the opening night on December 29, while Alison Wonderland will take the headline New Year's Eve slot.

LA rapper RL Grime will return to the festival after a knockout 2015 slot, while legendary UK drum and bass star Andy C is also slated to perform.

Advertisement

Local stars include Drax Project, who garnered new acclaim this year with their collaboration with Hailee Steinfeld on Woke Up Late. Leisure will perform off the back of their new album Twister, while other local stalwarts such as Homebrew, Eno X Dirty, Church & AP, Miss June, Peach Milk and Openside join the line-up.

The popular festival has already sold 80% of tickets for this year's festival ahead of the line-up reveal.

"The team is passionate and focussed on delivering a world-class festival, and this lineup sets the tone for what to expect," says festival co-founder and programming director Hamish Pinkham. "We've got a few more surprises up our sleeve."

A number of single-day tickets are available from today. Camping and 3-day passes are projected to sell out by September.

A final line-up announcement will be released in October.

The first release of acts include:

Disclosure, Alison Wonderland, RL Grime, Wilkinson (DJ Set), Jauz, Andy C, Green, Velvet, Chris Lake, Calyx And Teebee, Culture Shock, Cyantific, Denis Sulta, Dom Dolla, Drax Project, GLXY, HAAi, Heidi, Home Brew, Leisure, Running Touch, Ziggy Alberts, Church & AP, Daffodils, Eno X Dirty, Flowidus, Jack Berry, Maala, Mako Road, Openside, Peach Milk, Summer Thieves, Vayne.

Rhythm and Vines runs from Sunday, December 29 to Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Waiohika Estate in Gisborne.