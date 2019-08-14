Talk

Detroit-bred rapper Danny Brown has been busy in the recording studio and his tripped-out new comedy talk show Danny's House premieres on Viceland today.

Danny's House sees Brown invite celebrity guests and neighbours over to hang out and shoot the breeze in his basement, with the first episode featuring recently incarcerated rapper A$AP Rocky, and comedian Ron Funches.

Brown's foray into television comes after he appeared alongside Matthew McConaughey in the 2018 film White Boy Rick.

The show trailer features a wide collection of other visitors dropping by throughout the season, including Schoolboy Q, the Insane Clown Posse, Ilana Glazer, Gilbert Gottfried, and Hacksaw Jim Duggan.

Meanwhile, Brown has enlisted Q-Tip to produce uknowhatimsayin?, his fifth album and the follow-up to 2016's Atrocity Exhibition, which will drop later this year.

Whodunnit?

Last Seen Katoomba delves into the suspicious disappearance of young mum Belinda Peisley in 1998. Photo / Supplied.

True-crime fans must check out Unravel, another addictive investigative podcast series from ABC Australia, now into its third season.

The latest five-episode story, Last Seen Katoomba, digs into the suspicious unsolved disappearance of young mum Belinda Peisley from a hospital in the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney in 1998.

Years later, an inquest uncovers a Twin Peaks-like web of friends and locals connected to Belinda in the last few months of her troubled life. Family members remain "pessimistically optimistic" someone might come forward with new information.

Reporter Gina McKeon reveals the dark underbelly of drugs and violence and a culture of fear and intimidation that still exists in the small tourist town. Two decades on, some are still too scared to speak about Belinda's case.

Gig

Avondale's DJ/model sibling duo The Katayanagi Twins, China and Rain. Photo / Instagram.

If you haven't already seen DJ/model sister act The Katayanagi Twins perform you can catch them touring in support of Kiwi hip-hop up-and-comer Kings on his nationwide Flex tour this month.

The Avondale-based 22-year-olds, China and Rain, cut their teeth playing Auckland clubs and earned high-profile slots alongside the likes of Six60 and The Avalanches, playing an eclectic range of modern and old electronic, dance and hip-hop.

The talented duo will be opening for Kings in Christchurch tomorrow, and in Dunedin on Saturday, before hitting Wellington, Tauranga and Auckland next week between August 22-24. Check 'em out!

Advertisement

Cruising

Al Pacino's controversial 1980 thriller Cruising will screen at The Hollywood Avondale next month. Photo / Supplied.

The film festival season might have ended but there are plenty of classics and cult favourites hitting the screens at Avondale's Hollywood Cinema in the coming weeks – including Al Pacino's 1980 crime thriller, Cruising.

Directed by William Friedkin (The Exorcist, To Live and Die in L.A.), Pacino plays a detective who goes undercover in New York City's underground S&M gay scene to catch a serial killer targeting gay men.

The movie was a commercial failure at the time of its release and managed to offend the LGBT community with its seedy portrayal of gay nightlife and graphic violence and hardcore sex scenes.

But almost 40 years on, it's worth taking the chance to catch it on September 26, so you can make up your own mind on whether Cruising is trash or an under-rated treasure.