Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have dramatically called it quits less than a year after tying the knot.

The singer and the Aussie actor issued a statement confirming that they had separated.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a spokesperson for Cyrus told People magazine in a statement.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

The pair have famously had a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship for years since meeting in 2009 on the set of the romantic drama The Last Song.

Aussie heart-throb Liam, the younger brother of Chris Hemsworth, proposed in 2012.

The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later, before reconciling in 2015.

While Cyrus and Hemsworth were committed to each other for years, marriage was never a priority.

But that all changed in December 2018 when they wed during an intimate ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee, after their beloved Malibu home burned down in the California wildfires.

