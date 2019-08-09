Julia Louis-Dreyfus has said she's "very happy" to be alive after beating cancer.

The former Veep and Seinfeld star announced she had stage two breast cancer in 2017 and later underwent six rounds of chemotherapy and had a double mastectomy. A year later she said the cancer was in remission.

Louis-Dreyfus, 58, has spoken about beating cancer in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine.

"I hate to have to think about it," she said. "But I'm very happy to be alive."

The comedy star finished the final season of her political satire Veep mere months after her final round of chemotherapy.

To put blinders on and just focus on making the funniest f***ing show possible was a great relief," she said.

In the interview she also talked about her anxiety about her future and how she felt during the treatment.

"There is that moment that you have when you're like, 'Is this it for me?'" she said. "Because you know everybody here in this room is going to come across that moment in their life, but you never think you will.

"I'm still working it out, to be honest with you," she said. "I'm glad I got through it, but there's a part of me that's still a little frightened, you know?"