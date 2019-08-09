Married At First Sight star Lauren Huntriss has revealed how eating meat after six years as a vegetarian helped her shed the kilos after appearing on the hit reality show.

Huntriss shared before-and-after shots of herself on Instagram, claiming she looked "six month preggas" last year.

The reality star reached "the heaviest I'd ever been in my life — 72kgs (for someone that's only 5'4 that's pretty overweight)" and was struggling with back pain, news.com.au reports.

"I was constantly bloated, filling up on carbs because I was a vegetarian & not eating the proteins that I should have," she wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

"Not exercising because I was exhausted working for a company that I wasn't happy in and underpaid so I had to also work weekends to be able to make reasonable money.

"I was miserable and just wanted so badly to find a partner that it was all I focused on … I thought to myself - if I can just find someone I will be happy."

Sharing a photo of herself now, Huntriss said she now weighed a "fit as a fiddle" 64kg, worked for herself and was happily single.

"I go to the gym 4-5 days a week, I walk (EVERYWHERE - just ask my parents lol), I eat a balanced diet & take weight management supplements, and last but not least I have recently started reintroducing meat back into my diet. I was a vegetarian for 6 years for ethical reasons," Huntriss wrote.

"But my body was craving meat … so I gave in and since doing so I find my diet is much healthier and the protein keeps me fuller for longer."

Huntriss appeared on Married At First Sight this year and was famously paired with 29-year-old virgin Matthew Bennett.

Despite the pair getting off to a good start — and Bennett losing his virginity on their honeymoon — things went south soon afterwards.

Both opted to leave the show after Bennett said he wasn't attracted to Huntriss, and things have remained acrimonious between the pair since then.

Advertisement

Huntriss has since slammed the show in various social media posts, claiming producers pressured her into saying she "used to be a lesbian" and made her look like a "deadset nympho" on purpose.