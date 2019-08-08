The first look at TVNZ's upcoming Celebrity Treasure Island has just washed ashore and offers a tantalising sneak peek at what's in store.

It shows plenty of tears and tantrums as they battle it out for supremacy and attempt to escape being voted off the Fijian island. The mental and physical toll that being marooned on the island is taking on the contestants is obvious as the contestants break down, crack up and get real in pursuit of the big prize.

The stakes are high. They're all facing off to win $100,000 for their chosen charities. The show is hosted by Survivor New Zealand host Matt Chishom and ZM radio's Drive host Bree Tomasel. The show puts two teams against each other and sees people being eliminated as they hunt for the treasure.

The contestants include ex-Shortland Street actor Karl Burnett, Olympian Barbara Kendall, actress Jodie Rimmer and award winning hip-hop musician Ladi6.

The sneak peek comes ahead of the show's premiere next Sunday night