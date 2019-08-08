Danny Trejo proved not all heroes wear capes by rescuing a baby trapped in a crashed car.

The legendary actor leapt into action after witnessing a car accident in Los Angeles. Two cars collided and, fortunately, Trejo was in the right place at the right time to save the day.

Following the crash the action star saw a baby in an overturned car strapped into a car seat. He crawled into the car and, with the help of a female bystander who had crawled in from the other side of the car, the pair managed to free the child from the restraints.

Speaking to a local news channel Trejo recounted what happened.

"I couldn't get the baby out," Trejo said. "I couldn't unbuckle the seatbelt so she got in and undid the seatbelt. I pulled the baby out of the other outside. The only thing that saved that little kid was his car seat, honest to God," he continued.

Thanks to Trejo's quick action neither the child or driver suffered life threatening injuries, although both were taken to hospital a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told E! News.

Trejo also said he had no qualms about or second thoughts about his heroic act.

"Everything good that has happened to me, has happened as a direct result from helping someone else," Trejo said.