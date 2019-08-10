Of all the songs Sophie Brown wrote for School of Rock's songwriting competition, one came easiest of all.

So, she entered it in the competition which attracted hundreds of submissions from schoolkids nationwide.

And the 15-year-old won.

On Friday Sophie travelled to Brisbane to meet the international touring cast of the musical School of Rock, who will perform her song Lifeline live on stage on September 11, during School of Rock's Auckland season at The Civic.

The Epsom Girls' Grammar pupil's prize also includes a day at Neil Finn's Roundhead Studios and representation by Play It Strange, which fosters young songwriting talent and had been the springboard for artists such as Kimbra and Annah Mac.

The musical School of Rock opens in Auckland next month. Photo / File

Her song was about remembering to live, Sophie said.

"Sometimes I feel like I get so caught up in school and just life in general that I just forget to live. It's a reminder."

Sophie said she had struggled to compose a song she was happy to enter but that Lifeline took only half an hour to write.

Auckland schoolgirl Sophie Brown's song Lifeline will be performed by the School of Rock cast during the musical's Auckland season. Photo / Supplied

"I wasn't being true to myself about how I was feeling and I was in a constant argument with my thoughts. I wrote it after staring at the ceiling for god knows how long. I acknowledged both sides of my mind and made sure I wasn't lying to myself.

"Writing that song really helped me."

Hearing her song had now been sent to famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber for review, as part of her prize, was overwhelming.

"I just can't believe it, it seems so unreal."

The School of Rock musical is based on the movie of the same name, which starred Hollywood heavyweight Jack Black. Photo / File

The Year 11 pupil began writing songs this year after being inspired by a friend, a member of the same three-person band named "Aethetic" she belonged to, Sophie said.

She's now written 40, and has plans for many more. Sophie, who plays the ukelele and guitar, is learning piano and wants to learn the drums, loves both songwriting and, especially, performing live.

"I started writing songs this year and I haven't really stopped ... I already know it's what I want to do for the rest of my life."

Play It Strange chief executive Mike Chunn, a former member of Split Enz and Citizen Band, said Lifeline appealed because it had a "cool, hooky chorus, strong dynamics and reaches a fantastic climax".

It mirrored the "power and unified attack" the School of Rock musical was famous for.

Sophie's future in songwriting came down to her ambition, work ethic, vision for influence and ensuring she went on stage as often as she could, he said.

"And she needs to experiment with others. Play in bands. Duos. Solo. Do it all."

Sophie's song mirrored the "power and unified attack" the School of Rock musical was famous for, musician and former Split Enz member Mike Chunn said. Photo / Greg Bowker

The next generation of Kiwi songwriters, such as Sophie, had a strong understanding of what made a song work.

"The understanding of what makes a song appealing is really coming alive. The lyrics are weaving with the music a lot better as time goes by. And the lyrics themselves are increasingly sophisticated and engaging. The conviction is often riveting.

"There is a self-assured nature in the songwriting such that, the time they are able to spend on it is more focused. A lot of this has to do with the fact that songwriting is now an achievement standard at school and many teachers are supporting and encouraging this unique craft."

Lifeline by girl. (Sophie Brown's stage name)

I don't know how to stop

Alright, I'm alright

My mind from losing touch

Alright, I'm alright

Disconnected from my head

Alright, I'm alright

'Bipolar' like she said

Alright I don't sound fine

But I'm tired of losing to her

I just wanna know

What it's like to know how I feel

She won't let me go

Who am I?

Am I alright?

Who am I?

A lifeline keeping her alive.

I know how I feel

Alright, I'm alright

I can tell what's fake and real

Alright, I'm alright

Connected to my heart

Alright, I'm alright

Emotions painting fast

Alright, I must be fine

But I'm tired of losing to her

I just wanna know

What it's like to know how I feel

She won't let me go

Who am I?

Am I alright?

Who am I?

A lifeline keeping her alive.

Hey you! You over there in the pigtails

Keeping her alive

Hey you! You over there in the pigtails

Will she be alright?

Hey you! You over there in the pigtails

Keeping her alive

Hey you! You over there in the pigtails

Will she be alright?

Who am I?

Am I alright?

Who am I?

A lifeline keeping her alive.