The Power of Inclusion summit has added a whole bunch more local and international entertainment heavyweights to its already formidable line up.

The summit's goal is to bring people together to present a "myriad of world views" and looking at positive steps the entertainment industry can tackle to create a more "inclusive industry".

New speakers announced include comedian Alice Snedden, actor/writer Madeleine Sami and Australian comedian, and the driving force behind the country's marriage equality laws, Magda Szubanski who starred in the popular comedy Kath & Kim.

Behind the camera talent is also a major part of the summit with Tilane Jones, Vice President of film distribution collective ARRAY and Osnat Shurer, the producer of Disney's Moana also confirmed.

Advertisement

They join filmmakers Kerry Warkia and Kiel McNaughton, cultural commentator Benjamin Law and Kirsten Schaffer, Executive Director of Women in Film, Los Angeles, at the summit.

Previous confirmed speakers include director/writer Niki Caro, New Zealand Prime Minister Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern and Philippa Boyens, the Academy Award winning co-writer of the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The Power of Inclusion summit, which is hosted by the New Zealand Film Commission and Women in Film and Television International, with support from The Walt Disney Studios, takes place at the Aotea Centre in Auckland on Thursday 3, and Friday 4, October.

To register, and for the full schedule, visit their website.