Kiwi stunt co-ordinator and actor Zoë Bell has described what it's like to tell Brad Pitt to "get f****d".

The long term Quentin Tarantino collaborator has a small but pivotal role in the directors new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which Pitt also stars in. She is also the stunt co-ordinator on the movie.

In the film Bell stars as Janet, the wife of an old stuntman, played by Hollywood legend Kurt Russell. Bell pops up during a scene in which Pitt's character is fighting martial arts master Bruce Lee. And it's during this scene that Bell cusses out Pitt.

So what's it like to cuss out one of the most famous actors in the world? Well, according to Bell it's "fun".

"Telling Brad Pitt go get f*cked was pretty fun," she said, in an interview with moviefone.com. "I feel like we all had a lot of fun with that."

Quentin Tarantino and Zoe Bell

She also spoke about why her character in Tarantino's Western revenge Django Unchanged is a Kiwi.

"I remember saying, "Why is she a Kiwi? Do you not like my American accent?". He said, "I do. I particularly like your Kiwi accent. And Australians and New Zealanders, blah, blah, blah, blah." And I was like, "Okay. Right. Okay."



Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits cinemas next Thursday.