Michael Jackson's former maid has spoken out about his bizarre marriage to Lisa Marie Presley – claiming the late King of Pop would "play games" with her underwear.

Ms Adrian McManus, Jackson's former maid, has made some shocking allegations about his marriage with Presley, in a lengthy interview with The Sun Online - including that Jackson scattered women's underwear and broken glasses through his room to give the impression they had enjoyed a passionate night of lovemaking, and that Presley never stayed in his bedroom.

"When they were dating I walked into his bedroom and his comforter smelled of women's fragrance," McManus told The Sun Online.

"This was not normal. When I began cleaning I saw a white sexy lacy little bra abandoned under the bed.

Advertisement

"There was two broken glasses next to it. I had to clean them up and felt it was Michael playing games with me.

Michael Jackson and wife Lisa Marie Presley in 1995 at Versailles, France. Photo / Getty Images.

"It all seemed so set up because that had never happened before. Sure, there were his underpants, shirts and trousers discarded, but nothing belonging to women ever were there.

"I thought that he was trying to make me think that something was going on between him and her. I knew they were dating, but he was trying to make me believe they were sexually close. I always had my doubts."

McManus' allegations follow reports that Presley is planning a tell-all book on her marriage, which has long been rumoured to have been a publicity stunt, despite her allegedly claiming previously that sex with Jackson was "absolutely wild" and that he would sing his way to orgasm.

The 51-year-old daughter of Elvis married Jackson in 1994 before their union ended in 1996. Presley is reportedly set to pocket up to US$4 million after signing a publishing deal with Gallery Books.

McManus reportedly believes Jackson was using his relationship with Presley as a front, while she also told The Sun Online she never saw the pair kiss, and that they lived very separate lives behind closed doors.

Michael Jackson's former maid, Adrian McManus. Photo / Getty Images.

"From my recollection she never stayed overnight in his private bedroom," she said. "Never once did I walk into Michael's bedroom and see them in bed or hanging out.

"It was normal for them to walk around the estate holding hands and chatting. They did this often in front of the staff.

Advertisement

"At one time they were filmed and photographed doing these lovey-dovey romantic scenes. It all looked a little staged to me.

"I never saw them kiss though. That normal show of affection between lovers was absent."

However, McManus' claims contradict Presley's accounts of the marriage. She reportedly told friends Jackson preferred to have sex standing up and that it was the best she had ever had, as claimed in Anthony Gregoreli's book Dark Lady.

McManus, who is also working on a book detailing her time as Jackson's employee, also says he would invite his "child companions" to his Neverland ranch whenever his wife was out.

"When she left the estate Michael would never talk to anyone about her or being with her," McManus told The Sun Online. "I can remember distinct days when she would leave and then a couple of hours later his child companions would arrive — and his focus was totally them."

McManus went on to explain that she felt Jackson's marriage with Presley was designed to distract his critics, after he forked out $22 million in an out of court settlement after the family of teenage boy Jordan Chandler made sexual abuse allegations against him in 1993.

"I can easily see why this marriage could have been a publicity stunt," she said.

"You cannot overlook where Michael's career was at that time. He had just settled out of court with Jordie Chandler about child sex abuse, and his image was in trouble. So to have a high-profile wife, one of the world's most desired women, came at a great time to silence the doubters. Don't forget this was Hollywood."

- Additional reporting The Sun Online