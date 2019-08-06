Sam Wallace has been "punched right in the face" by his Celebrity Treasure Island co-star.

It seems things must have got tense on the island during filming because All Black star Zac Guildford decided to jump in the ring with Sammy and managed to pop him right in the kisser.

It was a friendly match of course, and Sam claimed he managed to get Zac back too — although his reach may not have been quite up to the task …

Watch the video for yourself:

Celebrity Treasure Island hits TVNZ 2 on August 18.

