COMMENT:

Maybe it was the ridiculously detailed penis doodles that hooked me.

There's a scene in Superbad in which Seth (Jonah Hill, in his breakout role) admits to his best friend Evan (Michael Cera) that when he was younger, he had an obsessive habit of drawing penises everywhere. In flashback, a classmate discovers one of those pictures and tells the principal — and Seth is forced to see a therapist, forbidden from eating phallic-shaped foods.

"You know how many foods are shaped like [expletive]?" Seth asks. "The best kinds."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Or it could have been the uber-nerdy Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) showing

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.