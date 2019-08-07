Kiwi rapper JessB has just announced a tour of New Zealand next month, in support of her sophomore EP, New Views.

The EP, due out tomorrow, garnered a 4.5 star review from us (see page 9) thanks to JessB's raw honesty and style.

Since the last EP - Bloom - Bourke has spent months travelling the world, playing festivals like Splendour in the Grass, supporting for international hip hop star Lil Simz and racking up critical acclaim from the likes of New Zealand's very own tastemaker, Zane Lowe.

She says, "I've been taking time to connect with creative communities here and in places like New York, London and Amsterdam, and my growth and expanded worldview is what New Views is all about."

Advertisement

To celebrate that growth, she's embarking on live shows in Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland next month, with a massive support line up of Silva MC, Vayne and half.queen.

They'll play Wellington's Meow on September 13, Christchurch's Blue Smoke on September 14 and Auckland's Raynham Park on September 20. Tickets go on sale today.