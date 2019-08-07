When I heard I was being sent to review a musical about 9/11, I understandably thought I'd misheard.

A singing and dancing, jazz hands-y production of the world's worst terrorist attack in history? Surely that's guaranteed to be jarring at best, horrifically bad taste at worst?

What I quickly realised, however, is that isn't what Come From Away is all about. Not really.

Come From Away is a ground-breaking musical that tells the true story of the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Photo / Supplied

While the world-shattering, catastrophic events of September 11 have been well-documented, Come From Away is the lesser-known true story of the other 38 planes in the sky that were forced to land in the middle of absolute nowhere while New York City was under siege.

Well not absolute nowhere, but it might as well have been.

Seven thousand international passengers were grounded in Gander, Newfoundland - a tiny town you've probably never heard of, with a tinier population of just 9000.

The characters in the show are based on real people or composites of them. Photo / Supplied

And when 7000 frightened and confused passengers stumbled off the plane, Gander's population almost doubled – without the town having any notice or time to prepare. It didn't take a numbers whizz to work out resource and hotel room-wise, Gander was screwed.

While back in New York the horrors of 9/11 were unfolding and would change the world forever, thousands of miles away a local community was forced to rally together - turning schools into emergency accommodation, working around the clock to provide food and clothing and welcoming strangers into their homes.

The stage show has won numerous awards including the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical. Photo / Supplied

With just a handful of cast members, who switch seamlessly between playing locals and travelers, the Canadian production is as slick as it is heart-warming.

Starring Broadway veterans Jenn Colella, Chad Kimball and Rodney Hicks as Newfoundlanders and their visitors, they manage to convincingly portray both identities in an instant - with the quick hat or shirt change of an improv bit.

And while a "logistical and catering nightmare" wouldn't seem like the most riveting plot for a stage show – it's the stories that hook on to your heartstrings, based on hundreds of interviews with the real people who inspired the musical.

Everything that happens in Come From Away really happened.

A gay couple frightened of being stranded in a conservative town.

A panicked mother of a New York firefighter, who sat by a landline phone around the clock for days on end, with no way of a finding out if he'd survived.

The striking bus drivers who left picket lines to ferry shell-shocked passengers to emergency accommodation.

The grounded pilots who used their downtime to peel potatoes and cook meals for the terrified and starving travellers.

The supermarkets who emptied their fridges and shelves, free of charge.

A Muslim passenger subjected to a humiliating strip search, giving us a chilling glimpse at the Islamophobia which, following the events of September 11, would go on to ripple through the world.

And perhaps one of the few happy endings to come out of such darkness, two passengers stuck on the same flight who under the most unlikely of circumstances, fell in love.

I'd challenge even the staunchest of audience-goers not to well up during this one, as it's impossible not to be moved by the tales of absolute humanity in the wake of such utter tragedy.

The multi-Tony-nominated hit about a tiny town opening its arms to frightened strangers seeking solace is the feel-good musical we need right now.

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, seems to think so – which may be why he invited President Donald Trump to join him at the show in March.

"This is a show about how being good to each other is so important," says Sue Frost, one of Come From Away's lead producers.

"People want to be reminded that human beings are basically good."

And if you come away from the show wanting more, the little town of Gander now offers official tours of the city for Come From Away superfans.

Hotels all booked? Not a worry, says Claude Elliott, the former mayor of Gander.

"If there is no more room just give someone a call, and you can stay in their home," he told The New York Times.

"That's just the way we are."

