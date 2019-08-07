On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
When I heard I was being sent to review a musical about 9/11, I understandably thought I'd misheard.
A singing and dancing, jazz hands-y production of the world's worst terrorist attack in history? Surely that's guaranteed to be jarring at best, horrifically bad taste at worst?
What I quickly realised, however, is that isn't what Come From Away is all about. Not really.
While the world-shattering, catastrophic events of September 11 have been well-documented, Come From Away is the lesser-known true story of the other 38 planes in the sky that were forced to land in the middle of absolutenowhere while New York City was under siege.
Well not absolute nowhere, but it might as well have been.
Seven thousand international passengers were grounded in Gander, Newfoundland - a tiny town you've probably never heard of, with a tinier population of just 9000.
And when 7000 frightened and confused passengers stumbled off the plane, Gander's population almost doubled – without the town having any notice or time to prepare. It didn't take a numbers whizz to work out resource and hotel room-wise, Gander was screwed.
While back in New York the horrors of 9/11 were unfolding and would change the world forever, thousands of miles away a local community was forced to rally together - turning schools into emergency accommodation, working around the clock to provide food and clothing and welcoming strangers into their homes.
With just a handful of cast members, who switch seamlessly between playing locals and travelers, the Canadian production is as slick as it is heart-warming.
Starring Broadway veterans Jenn Colella, Chad Kimball and Rodney Hicks as Newfoundlanders and their visitors, they manage to convincingly portray both identities in an instant - with the quick hat or shirt change of an improv bit.
And while a "logistical and catering nightmare" wouldn't seem like the most riveting plot for a stage show – it's the stories that hook on to your heartstrings, based on hundreds of interviews with the real people who inspired the musical.
Everything that happens in Come From Away really happened.