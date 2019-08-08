Glow

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling return for a third season on Netflix tomorrow. Season three finds them taking Las Vegas by storm, now headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino. Ruth (Alison Brie) finds her passion for the show waning as her personal complications begin to stack up, while Debbie (Betty Gilpin), finding success as a producer, navigates her complicated work/life balance and growing guilt at her distance from her son. This critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning show is one of Netfix's best comedies, and season three is sure to provide more flashy, stylised, easily-bingeable fun.

One of HBO's breakout shows of 2018 is back for a second season next week, returning to the cutthroat world of some of America's richest people. Succession follows the Roy family, who control one of the largest media and entertainment conglomerates in the world. The second season picks up as Logan Roy's four constantly warring adult children continue to vie for control of the company. There's a new rival in town, played by Cherry Jones, while Holly Hunter has also joined the cast in a recurring role. Expect more barbed insults, brutally funny camerawork, and incredible comedic performances from Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen. Streaming on Neon weekly from Monday.

This legendary political satire show marked by a historically good performance from Julia Louis-Dreyfus wrapped up its seven-season run earlier this year. The final round finds Selina Meyer, former VP and one-time President, trying to get back in the White House as she makes another bid for the top job, blazing a trail despite her years (and seasons) of scandals and snafus. We'll miss Veep - though Succession is giving it a run for its money - this half-hour comedy features dialogue like nothing else, with every line so damn good you can't afford to laugh in case you miss the next one. The full seven seasons are streaming on Neon from today.

Statistics show New Zealand is increasingly becoming a secular nation - but as our population diversifies, what happens to the role of religion in society? Award-winning comedian James Nokise explores religion in New Zealand over this eight-part series, which streams on TVNZ OnDemand from Sunday. Exploring eight different religions, Nokise visits holy spaces, meets religious leaders and observes different practices and rituals on a thought-provoking journey to discover what it means to have faith in New Zealand.