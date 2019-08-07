Navvy's debut EP arrives next week but she's already thinking of her next – and her next. The Auckland-raised singer-producer has already written 55 songs in 2019 and is preparing to release a three-EP trilogy over the next year.

It all begins with The Breakup EP, which, naturally, is about an intense break-up Navvy endured last year. Lead single 100 Thousand is a fiery pop tune that reveals the catalyst for it all: her boyfriend's infidelity. The chorus finds Navvy dreaming of all the ways she could get even, before deciding it's not worth it and dancing away over a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.