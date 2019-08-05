Jim Carrey has made his first public comment about the onslaught of negative fan feedback that greeted his Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Fans of Sega's iconic video game character were outraged over changes made to the design of the character. These included losing the character's cartoon look, elongating his limbs and, most controversially, adding teeth.

The awful reaction caused Paramount, the studio behind the picture, to delay the release by three months in order for the computer animated character to be redesigned to align with the classic Sonic look.

Fans were not impressed with the new design of Sonic the Hedgehog.

That was back in March. Now Carrey, who plays series villain Dr. Robotnik in the movie, has given his thoughts on the controversy and questioned the wisdom of letting vocal fans dictate the direction of art under the guise of feeling an "ownership" or nostalgia towards the property.

"I don't know quite how I feel about the audience being in on the creation of it, while it's happening," he said.

"Sometimes, you find the collective consciousness finds it wants something and then when it gets it: 'I just wanted it, I didn't care about it. I just jumped on the bandwagon,'"

"Ownership of anything is going out the window for all of us," he said. before commenting, "You become a Frankenstein's monster at some point, right?"

Carrey also revealed that the redesign did not necessitate him returning to the set for reshoots.

When asked how he felt about the situation Carrey summed up his feelings by saying he wasn't, "super concerned",

The only other comment has come from director Jeff Fowler when he announced the delay and the reasons for it, on Twitter.

"Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right," he tweeted. "The message is loud and clear ... you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be... #sonicmovie #gottafixfast."

The new release date for the movie is Feb 14, 2020.