Rihanna has slammed the response of US President Donald Trump in an impassioned post on social media.

Yesterday was a horror show in the States with two mass shootings occurring within hours. The first attack was at a Walmart in Texas which left 20 people dead and 26 injured. The second attack was outside an Ohio bar when a gunman opened fire killing nine people.

These atrocities spurred the singer to action after seeing Trump's response to the attacks on Twitter.

On her Instagram she posted a screen grab of Trump's tweet and began her message with, ""Um... Donald, you spelt "terrorism" wrong!".

Posting a photo of someone's tweet is a way to bring attention to a person's tweet without sending them traffic or views.



In her post she criticised Trump and the lack of gun laws in America.

"Our country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy!"

She concluded her post, writing, "Imagine a world where it's easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!!," before offering her sympathy to the victims and their families.

"My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims from Texas, California, and Ohio! I'm so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!"

In the five hours since posting Rihanna's message has received over 2,000,000 likes.