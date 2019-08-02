Ed Sheeran has broken records with the staggering figure earned from his Divide world tour.

The 28-year-old British pop star has brought in the biggest music touring profit of all time, earning a whopping £608.2 million (NZ$1.13 billion), according to concert industry publication Pollstar.

Sheeran's tour income pips that of current record holdersm, U2, whose 360 Tour raked in £607 million (NZ$1.12 billion).

Meanwhile, the "Shape of You" hitmaker still has 10 sold-out shows to perform, staging his final gig in his home country.

Sheeran has responded to the news of his record-breaking takings, telling fans he feels "lucky" and is grateful for their support. "I just found out the Divide Tour is set to be the highest-grossing tour of all time — this is amazing," reports The Sun.

"I feel very lucky to have experienced all of the wonderful countries and crowds over the past two and a half years. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made it possible."

But he hasn't always lived a cashed-up life. According to The Sun, from 2008 to 2010 he slept rough outside Buckingham Palace and stayed on friend's couches. But Sheeran believes it was his struggles with poverty and homelessness as a youngster that helped him pursue his career.

"To be a successful you have to be broke. Music is a really weird thing. It has to be zero or 100.

"You make nothing and then you make a lot. To be a successful musician you have to be broke. You have to spend two or three years living on strangers' couches," says Sheeran.

"The only ones that I know who have not made it, are the ones who have a Plan B. I had never made music for money, so now money and success have come in, it makes your life better, more comfortable, but it is not what drives you."