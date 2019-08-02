A Swedish court has ruled that American rapper A$AP Rocky and two other U.S. suspects can be freed from detention until the verdict on their assault case will be announced.

It wasn't immediately clear from the decision Friday by Stockholm District Court whether the three suspects in a beating could leave the country.

American rapper A$AP Rocky has left the courtroom in Stockholm where he and two other Americans are on trial for assault after being freed until August 14.

A$AP Rocky, right, leaves the district court after the third day of his trial in Stockholm. Photo / AP

President Donald Trump greeted the news with glee, tweeting "A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden."

A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

According to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, the rapper plans to leave Sweden on Friday evening on a private plane from Stockholm Airport.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is accused with two others of beating a 19-year-old man in Stockholm on June 30.

