A new trailer for season 3 of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why reveals that one major character will be killed.

Netflix has revealed it will not continue the show after its fourth season and will be killing Bryce Walker in season 3.

The new season will follow the murder-mystery format, as students at Liberty High School are all under investigation.

The new season is set eight months after Clay Jensen (Dylan Minette) helped prevent Tyler from going on a mass shooting spree.

The 13 Reasons Why season 3 trailer reveals Bryce Walker is murdered. Photo / Netflix

The trailer reveals that Bryce Walker, played by Justin Prentice, will be murdered.

The newly released teaser is narrated by the season's newest character Ani, played by Grace Saif.

"Deputy Standall, here's the thing about the kids of Liberty High," Grace says in the beginning of the trailer.

"They're connected by their secrets, connected and forever changed.

"The truth is, given the right circumstances, the right motivation, anyone could have done this."

Season 3 will be available on Netflix on Friday August 23.

Filming for season 4 has already begun. It will focus on the core cast's graduation from Liberty High.