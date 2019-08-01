The lead stars of the Fast and Furious franchise have negotiated ways to ensure they never lose a fight on screen.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham's contracts ensure each star looks good in their fight scenes.

For example, Diesel's sister and series producer Samantha Vincent is tasked with keeping track of how many punches the star takes on screen.

Statham has negotiated a deal that ensures he doesn't get hit too many times on screen, while Johnson has producers, editors and fight coordinators make sure he inflicts as much pain as he receives.

Diesel even reportedly once proposed assigning numerical values to each move in a fight, but that was deemed too complicated.

These contracts are why the characters never seem to lose or win a fight against each other. For example, a fight between Johnson and Statham in Fate of the Furious is interrupted by a prison riot.

"Each Fast character is a hero to someone watching, and we never forget that," a Universal spokesperson told The Journal.

The Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw is in cinemas now.